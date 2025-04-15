ARTH Price (ARTH)
The live price of ARTH (ARTH) today is 0.687303 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 302.35K USD. ARTH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ARTH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ARTH price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 439.91K USD
Get real-time price updates of the ARTH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARTH price information.
During today, the price change of ARTH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ARTH to USD was $ +0.0746290092.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ARTH to USD was $ +0.1015778162.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ARTH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0746290092
|+10.86%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1015778162
|+14.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ARTH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-58.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ARTH is a next-generation digital currency known as a valuecoin in the MahaDAO protocol. ARTH is designed to tackle the depreciation of Fiat currencies and stablecoins (like US Dollar, Euro, DAI, USDT), but at the same time remain relatively stable (unlike Gold and Bitcoin). ARTH does this by being pegged to a basket of assets that represent strong hedges of each other; so that if one asset depreciates in buying power, the other appreciates because it acts as a hedge against the first asset, keeping the net buying power of the entire basket unchanged. ARTH is only minted when collateral is deposited into any one of the protocol pools. This ensures that every ARTH that is minted will always have some kind of backing to ensure its stability. ARTH is burnt when it is redeemed for its underlying collateral.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ARTH to VND
₫17,623.136223
|1 ARTH to AUD
A$1.07906571
|1 ARTH to GBP
￡0.51547725
|1 ARTH to EUR
€0.60482664
|1 ARTH to USD
$0.687303
|1 ARTH to MYR
RM3.0241332
|1 ARTH to TRY
₺26.14500612
|1 ARTH to JPY
¥98.40804354
|1 ARTH to RUB
₽56.53067175
|1 ARTH to INR
₹59.06681982
|1 ARTH to IDR
Rp11,455.04541798
|1 ARTH to KRW
₩979.0631235
|1 ARTH to PHP
₱39.21063615
|1 ARTH to EGP
￡E.35.04557997
|1 ARTH to BRL
R$4.02072255
|1 ARTH to CAD
C$0.94847814
|1 ARTH to BDT
৳83.50044147
|1 ARTH to NGN
₦1,103.21066439
|1 ARTH to UAH
₴28.37186784
|1 ARTH to VES
Bs48.798513
|1 ARTH to PKR
Rs192.7884915
|1 ARTH to KZT
₸355.92673158
|1 ARTH to THB
฿23.05214262
|1 ARTH to TWD
NT$22.30298235
|1 ARTH to AED
د.إ2.52240201
|1 ARTH to CHF
Fr0.55671543
|1 ARTH to HKD
HK$5.32659825
|1 ARTH to MAD
.د.م6.36442578
|1 ARTH to MXN
$13.80791727