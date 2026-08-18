ARTFI Price Today

The live ARTFI (ARTFI) price today is $ 0, with a 3.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARTFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ARTFI.

ARTFI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 102,953, with a circulating supply of 130.37M ARTFI. During the last 24 hours, ARTFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03891979, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ARTFI moved +0.20% in the last hour and +3.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.11K.

ARTFI (ARTFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 102.95K$ 102.95K $ 102.95K Volume (24H) $ 36.11K$ 36.11K $ 36.11K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 789.71K$ 789.71K $ 789.71K Circulation Supply 130.37M 130.37M 130.37M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ARTFI is $ 102.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.11K. The circulating supply of ARTFI is 130.37M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 789.71K.