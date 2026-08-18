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The live Arrland RUM price today is 0 USD.RUM market cap is 100,852 USD. Track real-time RUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Arrland RUM price today is 0 USD.RUM market cap is 100,852 USD. Track real-time RUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Arrland RUM Price (RUM)

Unlisted

1 RUM to USD Live Price:

$0.00009437
$0.00009437$0.00009437
+5.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Arrland RUM (RUM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:11:18 (UTC+8)

Arrland RUM Price Today

The live Arrland RUM (RUM) price today is $ 0, with a 2.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RUM.

Arrland RUM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 100,852, with a circulating supply of 1.08B RUM. During the last 24 hours, RUM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00974685, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RUM moved -1.05% in the last hour and +3.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Arrland RUM (RUM) Market Information

$ 100.85K
$ 100.85K$ 100.85K

--
----

$ 154.15K
$ 154.15K$ 154.15K

1.08B
1.08B 1.08B

1,657,032,230.973997
1,657,032,230.973997 1,657,032,230.973997

The current Market Cap of Arrland RUM is $ 100.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUM is 1.08B, with a total supply of 1657032230.973997. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 154.15K.

Arrland RUM Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00974685
$ 0.00974685$ 0.00974685

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.05%

+2.56%

+3.22%

+3.22%

Arrland RUM (RUM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Arrland RUM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arrland RUM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arrland RUM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arrland RUM to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+2.56%
30 Days$ 0+17.37%
60 Days$ 0+39.69%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Arrland RUM

Arrland RUM (RUM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RUM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Arrland RUM (RUM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Arrland RUM could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Arrland RUM will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RUM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Arrland RUM Price Prediction.

What is Arrland RUM (RUM)

What is Pirates of the Arrland?

Pirates of the Arrland is an innovative game set in a pirate world, developed on the Unity engine. The project combines various types of gameplay, offering a unique experience for players. The game features elements of Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), strategy, adventure and sandbox modes. A key aspect of the gameplay is the economy, which is placed in the hands of the players, allowing for dynamic and diverse resource management and the development of the game world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Arrland RUM (RUM) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Gaming (GameFi)Gaming Utility TokenNFT

About Arrland RUM

What is today's price of Arrland RUM (RUM)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 2.55%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of RUM are in circulation?

The circulating supply of RUM is 1084128351.4243364, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Arrland RUM?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of RUM across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Arrland RUM today?

The market capitalization stands at £74315.86837883700000, positioning Arrland RUM at rank #4872 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is RUM being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Arrland RUM?

The recent price movement of 2.55% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Shooting Games,On-chain Gaming,Gaming Utility Token, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arrland RUM

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:11:18 (UTC+8)

Arrland RUM (RUM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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