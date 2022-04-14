ArQmA (ARQ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ArQmA (ARQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ArQmA (ARQ) Information ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, crypto currencies, and is fully open source. The team of programmers consists of enthusiasts who have been dealing with cryptovaults and programming for a long time. ArQmA creates a full and brilliant currency exchange platform which aims to provide more advanced features than any previously developed protocol. Official Website: https://arqma.com/ Buy ARQ Now!

Market Cap: $ 139.76K
Total Supply: $ 50.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 27.34M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 255.64K
All-Time High: $ 0.213168
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00511274

ArQmA (ARQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ArQmA (ARQ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARQ's tokenomics, explore ARQ token's live price!

