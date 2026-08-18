Arqen Price Today

The live Arqen (ARQ) price today is $ 0.00773745, with a 2.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00773745 per ARQ.

Arqen currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 634,475, with a circulating supply of 82.00M ARQ. During the last 24 hours, ARQ traded between $ 0.00750309 (low) and $ 0.00818954 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01398605, while the all-time low was $ 0.00540181.

In short-term performance, ARQ moved -1.59% in the last hour and +1.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.47K.

Arqen (ARQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 634.48K$ 634.48K $ 634.48K Volume (24H) $ 56.47K$ 56.47K $ 56.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 773.75K$ 773.75K $ 773.75K Circulation Supply 82.00M 82.00M 82.00M Total Supply 99,999,989.506657 99,999,989.506657 99,999,989.506657

The current Market Cap of Arqen is $ 634.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.47K. The circulating supply of ARQ is 82.00M, with a total supply of 99999989.506657. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 773.75K.