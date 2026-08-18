Army Price Today

The live Army (ARMY) price today is $ 0, with a 4.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARMY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ARMY.

Army currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 235,644, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ARMY. During the last 24 hours, ARMY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00595883, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ARMY moved +0.22% in the last hour and +2.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.27K.

Army (ARMY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 235.64K$ 235.64K $ 235.64K Volume (24H) $ 1.27K$ 1.27K $ 1.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 235.64K$ 235.64K $ 235.64K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Army is $ 235.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.27K. The circulating supply of ARMY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 235.64K.