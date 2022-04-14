ARKEO (ARKEO) Tokenomics

ARKEO (ARKEO) Information

Arkeo is an open, decentralized marketplace that turns raw blockchain RPC bandwidth into a tradeable good. Built on the Cosmos SDK, the network pairs node operators (“providers”) with dApps, wallets, exchanges, and AI agents that require fast, censorship-resistant access to chains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cosmos.

Providers secure a slot in the marketplace by bonding ARKEO tokens as collateral. The bonded amount works like a performance-linked security deposit: every validated RPC call earns them ARKEO, but if their uptime or response accuracy falls below on-chain thresholds, a portion of the bond is automatically slashed and redistributed. This mechanism enforces service quality without central oversight.

Consumers pay per call or through subscription bundles, choosing providers by price, latency, and reliability metrics that are published on-chain. The ARKEO token also grants governance rights over fee curves, slashing parameters, and treasury spend. By commoditizing node access and aligning incentives with transparent staking economics, Arkeo removes reliance on centralized RPC gateways such as Infura, lowers the barrier to operating independent nodes, and strengthens decentralization across the entire Web3 stack.

Official Website:
https://arkeo.network/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.arkeo.network/

Market Cap:
$ 692.04K
Total Supply:
$ 120.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 20.71M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.04M
All-Time High:
$ 0.146623
All-Time Low:
$ 0.03341171
Current Price:
$ 0.03341183
ARKEO (ARKEO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ARKEO (ARKEO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ARKEO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ARKEO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

