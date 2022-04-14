Arken Finance ($ARKEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Arken Finance ($ARKEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Arken Finance ($ARKEN) Information Official Website: https://arken.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.arken.finance/ Buy $ARKEN Now!

Arken Finance ($ARKEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Arken Finance ($ARKEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 139.81K $ 139.81K $ 139.81K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 907.08M $ 907.08M $ 907.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.54M $ 1.54M $ 1.54M All-Time High: $ 0.00349925 $ 0.00349925 $ 0.00349925 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001703 $ 0.00001703 $ 0.00001703 Current Price: $ 0.00015378 $ 0.00015378 $ 0.00015378 Learn more about Arken Finance ($ARKEN) price

Arken Finance ($ARKEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Arken Finance ($ARKEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $ARKEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $ARKEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $ARKEN's tokenomics, explore $ARKEN token's live price!

