Ariva (ARV) Information
ARV has been produced for active use in global and local tourism and travel networks in the near future. Project is a worldwide B2C travel & tourism network where members can meet with global and local tourism service providers in the light of previous travelers' experiences and shares, make bookings with Cryptocurrency and earn crypto money from both their reservations and valuable content sharing.
Ariva was produced to eliminate the expensive costs of international high-volume money transfers and the Swift transaction complexity in tourism and travel transactions, which are among one of the highest volume industries in the world economy. One of its main aims is eliminate the complexity and difficulty arising from the use of local currency in the destination country.
ARV is the tourism cryptocurrency of the near future that can be spent safely in every country of the world from its crypto money wallet, eliminating the need to carry cash or debit cards.
Ariva (ARV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ariva (ARV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ARV's tokenomics, explore ARV token's live price!
