Arianee Price (ARIA20)
The live price of Arianee (ARIA20) today is 0.04369669 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.69M USD. ARIA20 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Arianee Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Arianee price change within the day is +0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 107.46M USD
During today, the price change of Arianee to USD was $ +0.0003425.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arianee to USD was $ -0.0067051434.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arianee to USD was $ -0.0171595634.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arianee to USD was $ -0.04833444362728098.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0003425
|+0.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0067051434
|-15.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0171595634
|-39.26%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04833444362728098
|-52.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of Arianee: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.54%
+0.79%
+2.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Consumption behaviors are changing, new generations have a digital life of their own and the demand for data privacy is increasing. What if brands could propose a modern way of owning their creations? What if, thanks to technology, we could augment the ownership of goods? At Arianee we are building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. With the Arianee protocol, ownership is augmented and groundbreaking features are added to the most valuable items.
