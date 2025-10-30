Aria Premier Launch (APL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.931702 $ 0.931702 $ 0.931702 24H Low $ 0.940214 $ 0.940214 $ 0.940214 24H High 24H Low $ 0.931702$ 0.931702 $ 0.931702 24H High $ 0.940214$ 0.940214 $ 0.940214 All Time High $ 1.005$ 1.005 $ 1.005 Lowest Price $ 0.782058$ 0.782058 $ 0.782058 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.49% Price Change (7D) +1.45% Price Change (7D) +1.45%

Aria Premier Launch (APL) real-time price is $0.934308. Over the past 24 hours, APL traded between a low of $ 0.931702 and a high of $ 0.940214, showing active market volatility. APL's all-time high price is $ 1.005, while its all-time low price is $ 0.782058.

In terms of short-term performance, APL has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.49% over 24 hours, and +1.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aria Premier Launch (APL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.09M$ 10.09M $ 10.09M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.09M$ 10.09M $ 10.09M Circulation Supply 10.80M 10.80M 10.80M Total Supply 10,798,041.99797505 10,798,041.99797505 10,798,041.99797505

The current Market Cap of Aria Premier Launch is $ 10.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APL is 10.80M, with a total supply of 10798041.99797505. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.09M.