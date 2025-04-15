Aria Price (ARIA)
The live price of Aria (ARIA) today is 0.00140904 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 990.18K USD. ARIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aria Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aria price change within the day is +4.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 699.42M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ARIA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARIA price information.
During today, the price change of Aria to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aria to USD was $ +0.0000462811.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aria to USD was $ +0.0008383186.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aria to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.24%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000462811
|+3.28%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008383186
|+59.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aria: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.35%
+4.24%
-6.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aria is a fully autonomous AI Twitch streamer brought to life by the SynchroVerse team. She's built on a proprietary AI engine and SDK, which enables her to interact with her environment and respond to input in real-time. She can also stream herself from inside a game - something that hasn't been accomplished in web2 or web3. The SynchroVerse team plans on turning Aria into a full-fledged influencer on X, Twitch, and YouTube. The goal is to onboard millions of people into web3 by showing the possibilities of AI in crypto and gaming.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ARIA to VND
₫36.12919464
|1 ARIA to AUD
A$0.0022262832
|1 ARIA to GBP
￡0.00105678
|1 ARIA to EUR
€0.0012399552
|1 ARIA to USD
$0.00140904
|1 ARIA to MYR
RM0.0062138664
|1 ARIA to TRY
₺0.0535998816
|1 ARIA to JPY
¥0.2018872512
|1 ARIA to RUB
₽0.1158794496
|1 ARIA to INR
₹0.1212056208
|1 ARIA to IDR
Rp23.4839906064
|1 ARIA to KRW
₩2.001470868
|1 ARIA to PHP
₱0.0803575512
|1 ARIA to EGP
￡E.0.0718469496
|1 ARIA to BRL
R$0.008242884
|1 ARIA to CAD
C$0.0019585656
|1 ARIA to BDT
৳0.1711842696
|1 ARIA to NGN
₦2.2616923752
|1 ARIA to UAH
₴0.0581651712
|1 ARIA to VES
Bs0.10004184
|1 ARIA to PKR
Rs0.39523572
|1 ARIA to KZT
₸0.7296854544
|1 ARIA to THB
฿0.0473296536
|1 ARIA to TWD
NT$0.0455965344
|1 ARIA to AED
د.إ0.0051711768
|1 ARIA to CHF
Fr0.0011413224
|1 ARIA to HKD
HK$0.01092006
|1 ARIA to MAD
.د.م0.0130477104
|1 ARIA to MXN
$0.0283076136