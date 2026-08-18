Archway Price Today

The live Archway (ARCH) price today is $ 0, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ARCH.

Archway currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 127,408, with a circulating supply of 290.44M ARCH. During the last 24 hours, ARCH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.277883, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ARCH moved +0.63% in the last hour and +3.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.40.

Archway (ARCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 127.41K$ 127.41K $ 127.41K Volume (24H) $ 0.40$ 0.40 $ 0.40 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 438.67K$ 438.67K $ 438.67K Circulation Supply 290.44M 290.44M 290.44M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Archway is $ 127.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.40. The circulating supply of ARCH is 290.44M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 438.67K.