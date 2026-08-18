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The live Archivas price today is 0 USD.RCHV market cap is 20,402 USD. Track real-time RCHV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Archivas price today is 0 USD.RCHV market cap is 20,402 USD. Track real-time RCHV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Archivas Price (RCHV)

Unlisted

1 RCHV to USD Live Price:

$0.00002039
$0.00002039$0.00002039
-5.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Archivas (RCHV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:08:54 (UTC+8)

Archivas Price Today

The live Archivas (RCHV) price today is $ 0, with a 5.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current RCHV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RCHV.

Archivas currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 20,402, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RCHV. During the last 24 hours, RCHV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00376413, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RCHV moved -0.07% in the last hour and +6.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Archivas (RCHV) Market Information

$ 20.40K
$ 20.40K$ 20.40K

--
----

$ 20.40K
$ 20.40K$ 20.40K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Archivas is $ 20.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RCHV is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.40K.

Archivas Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00376413
$ 0.00376413$ 0.00376413

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.07%

-5.09%

+6.65%

+6.65%

Archivas (RCHV) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Archivas to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-5.09%
30 Days$ 0-37.80%
60 Days$ 0-20.07%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Archivas

Archivas (RCHV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RCHV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Archivas (RCHV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Archivas could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Archivas will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RCHV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Archivas Price Prediction.

What is Archivas (RCHV)

Archivas ($RCHV) is a decentralized memory layer built on BNB Chain that transforms data storage into living memory through Proof of Intelligent Storage (PoIS). Instead of simply keeping files, Archivas verifies and rewards data that holds real meaning such as AI models, datasets, and knowledge that can be recalled and reused across the network. This makes Archivas more than just storage because it becomes the foundation for intelligent data that can live, evolve, and contribute to Web3 and AI systems.

It is the first of its kind on BSC, bringing a new category to the chain that goes beyond traditional storage tokens. Archivas is built to connect the worlds of AI and decentralized infrastructure, giving value to meaningful data instead of rewarding random file storage. Every interaction with the network burns $RCHV, creating a sustainable and deflationary system where real usage drives token demand.

Archivas represents the next generation of decentralized storage where data is not only stored but remembered and understood. It is a network designed for the AI age, built for developers, researchers, and communities that believe the future of intelligence should be open, verifiable, and permanent.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Archivas (RCHV) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemDePINInfrastructure

About Archivas

What is the current trading price of Archivas?

Archivas (RCHV) is currently priced at £ GBP, reflecting a price movement of -5.09% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Archivas's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,Storage,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),DePIN,Made in USA sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in RCHV?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Archivas's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6500 with a market capitalization of £15033.83519082450000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about RCHV?

With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Archivas's recent performance?

The price range between £ and £ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Archivas stack up against similar assets?

Against other Infrastructure,Smart Contract Platform,Storage,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),DePIN,Made in USA tokens, RCHV continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Archivas

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:08:54 (UTC+8)

Archivas (RCHV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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