The live Archie the Cigar Poodle price today is 0.00001667 USD. Track real-time ARCHIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ARCHIE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Archie the Cigar Poodle price today is 0.00001667 USD. Track real-time ARCHIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ARCHIE price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ARCHIE

ARCHIE Price Info

ARCHIE Official Website

ARCHIE Tokenomics

ARCHIE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Archie the Cigar Poodle Logo

Archie the Cigar Poodle Price (ARCHIE)

Unlisted

1 ARCHIE to USD Live Price:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:33:53 (UTC+8)

Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00008917
$ 0.00008917$ 0.00008917

$ 0.00001433
$ 0.00001433$ 0.00001433

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) real-time price is $0.00001667. Over the past 24 hours, ARCHIE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ARCHIE's all-time high price is $ 0.00008917, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001433.

In terms of short-term performance, ARCHIE has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) Market Information

$ 16.28K
$ 16.28K$ 16.28K

--
----

$ 16.28K
$ 16.28K$ 16.28K

976.74M
976.74M 976.74M

976,735,590.642499
976,735,590.642499 976,735,590.642499

The current Market Cap of Archie the Cigar Poodle is $ 16.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ARCHIE is 976.74M, with a total supply of 976735590.642499. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.28K.

Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Archie the Cigar Poodle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Archie the Cigar Poodle to USD was $ +0.0000025180.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Archie the Cigar Poodle to USD was $ -0.0000028732.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Archie the Cigar Poodle to USD was $ -0.00002446306278480446.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0000025180+15.11%
60 Days$ -0.0000028732-17.23%
90 Days$ -0.00002446306278480446-59.47%

What is Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE)

Meet Archie a 4 year old mini poodle full of life and love who has a 50% chance of beating an illness . Dev created this project because he can’t live with the fact of losing his soulmate , therefore to ensure his beloved pet lives forever in cyberspace he launched this project. Help us immortalize Archie and make him a legendary top dog ❤ Paws-itive vibes only, and a good cigar never hurts!" The perfect blend of humor, style, and joy. Whether you’re a dog lover, a cigar aficionado, or just someone who appreciates a good laugh, Archie is sure to bring a smile to your face.

So, get ready to join the pack and make some un-fur-gettable memories with Archie the Cigar Poodle! Let’s make billions together and smoke it all !

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) Resource

Official Website

Archie the Cigar Poodle Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Archie the Cigar Poodle.

Check the Archie the Cigar Poodle price prediction now!

ARCHIE to Local Currencies

Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARCHIE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE)

How much is Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) worth today?
The live ARCHIE price in USD is 0.00001667 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ARCHIE to USD price?
The current price of ARCHIE to USD is $ 0.00001667. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Archie the Cigar Poodle?
The market cap for ARCHIE is $ 16.28K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ARCHIE?
The circulating supply of ARCHIE is 976.74M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ARCHIE?
ARCHIE achieved an ATH price of 0.00008917 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ARCHIE?
ARCHIE saw an ATL price of 0.00001433 USD.
What is the trading volume of ARCHIE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ARCHIE is -- USD.
Will ARCHIE go higher this year?
ARCHIE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ARCHIE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:33:53 (UTC+8)

Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-04 13:39:16On-chain Data
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday
10-04 11:26:38Industry Updates
USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9%
10-03 10:20:00Industry Updates
Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3%
10-03 05:17:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August
10-01 14:11:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million
09-30 18:14:00Industry Updates
Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.