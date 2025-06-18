What is ArcherSwap Hunter (HUNT)

What is the project about? $HUNT is a next-generation CORE reward token on the Core Chain ecosystem. What makes your project unique? 2% of every transaction made with the $HUNT tokens, goes back to holders of $HUNT in Core Chain rewards. History of your project. ArcherSwap brings benefits to users not just by trading and farming but profit opportunities through NFT, GameFi and great potential new projects launching from our very own BowPad (Launchdpad). What’s next for your project? IBOs and Lending What can your token be used for? CORE rebases and staking on pool

