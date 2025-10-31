The live Arcane Owls price today is 0.00001573 USD. Track real-time OWLS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OWLS price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Arcane Owls price today is 0.00001573 USD. Track real-time OWLS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OWLS price trend easily at MEXC now.

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Price Information (USD)

Arcane Owls (OWLS) real-time price is $0.00001573. Over the past 24 hours, OWLS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. OWLS's all-time high price is $ 0.00042134, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000438.

In terms of short-term performance, OWLS has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days.

$ 15.73K
$ 15.73K$ 15.73K

$ 15.73K
$ 15.73K$ 15.73K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Arcane Owls is $ 15.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OWLS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.73K.

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Arcane Owls to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arcane Owls to USD was $ -0.0000010289.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arcane Owls to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arcane Owls to USD was $ 0.

Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0000010289-6.54%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.

The Legend of the Owls

Chapter I: The Prologue

Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.

Chapter II: The Age of Silence

For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.

Chapter III: The Falling Star

On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.

Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers

Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.

Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings

Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.

Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS

From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.

Epilogue: The Awakening

Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Arcane Owls Price Prediction (USD)

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Arcane Owls (OWLS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OWLS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arcane Owls (OWLS)

The live OWLS price in USD is 0.00001573 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
The current price of OWLS to USD is $ 0.00001573. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
The market cap for OWLS is $ 15.73K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
The circulating supply of OWLS is 1.00B USD.
OWLS achieved an ATH price of 0.00042134 USD.
OWLS saw an ATL price of 0.00000438 USD.
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OWLS is -- USD.
OWLS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OWLS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Arcane Owls (OWLS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

