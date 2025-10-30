The live Arcana Network price today is 0.00072286 USD. Track real-time XAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XAR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Arcana Network price today is 0.00072286 USD. Track real-time XAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XAR price trend easily at MEXC now.

Arcana Network Price (XAR)

1 XAR to USD Live Price:

$0.00072286
$0.00072286$0.00072286
0.00%1D
mexc
USD
Arcana Network (XAR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:18:31 (UTC+8)

Arcana Network (XAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 1.52
$ 1.52$ 1.52

$ 0.00030654
$ 0.00030654$ 0.00030654

--

--

+1.11%

+1.11%

Arcana Network (XAR) real-time price is $0.00072286. Over the past 24 hours, XAR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. XAR's all-time high price is $ 1.52, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00030654.

In terms of short-term performance, XAR has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +1.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Arcana Network (XAR) Market Information

$ 482.89K
$ 482.89K$ 482.89K

--
----

$ 722.86K
$ 722.86K$ 722.86K

668.03M
668.03M 668.03M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Arcana Network is $ 482.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XAR is 668.03M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 722.86K.

Arcana Network (XAR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Arcana Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arcana Network to USD was $ -0.0001611414.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arcana Network to USD was $ -0.0005298573.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arcana Network to USD was $ -0.002341430169157966.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0001611414-22.29%
60 Days$ -0.0005298573-73.30%
90 Days$ -0.002341430169157966-76.41%

What is Arcana Network (XAR)

Arcana is a leading Chain Abstraction Protocol that lets users instantly spend assets across multiple chains from a single unified balance—no bridging needed. It is compatible with all self-custody wallets and supports seamless transactions across EVM and non-EVM chains. A seamless, bridgeless, and near-instant experience.

Web3 ecosystem has exploded with 100s of L1s, L2s, rollups, sidechains, and appchains, adding immense friction for users trying new chains, while chains struggle to attract and retain users and maintain TVL. Arcana solves this by providing unified balances, auto-funding gas fees with stablecoins, and near-instant multi-chain transactions.

Key differentiators of $XAR’s Chain Abstraction Protocol:

  • EOA Wallet-Based Orchestration: Users can bring existing wallet addresses without locking funds or depositing into new accounts—maintaining full self-custody of assets.
  • Gas Efficiency: Upto 5X lower gas fees compared to smart contract-based chain abstraction protocols
  • Universal Addresses: Arcana does not create app-specific wallets that require users to deposit tokens. So users assets remain in a single wallet, accessible across apps —even on apps that do not support chain abstraction.

The Chain Abstraction protocol is live on Testnet, with a Mainnet release planned for Q1 2025. Users can experience Chain Abstraction through Arcana Wallet, a Chrome extension launched in Oct 2024, or via the SDK integrated by app developers.

Arcana’s Other Products Include:

  1. Arcana Auth SDK: An easy way for developers to onboard users and provide them with a non-custodial wallet. Users can log in using their email or social accounts and instantly receive a secure in-app wallet—no passwords, seed phrases, or installations required. It’s the fastest decentralized social login in Web3, with a sub-5-second login time

Across previously launched products, Arcana has experienced tremendous growth. Arcana Auth has generated over 4 Million wallets with 5,000+ apps deployed, since its launch in February 2023.

Since its inception in 2021, Arcana has raised 4.5Mn+ USD from leading investors and founders in the ecosystem such as Balaji Srinivasan, Founders of Polygon, Polygon Ventures, Woodstock, Republic Crypto, Digital Currency Group, Fenbushi, and 40+ investors. Arcana’s native token, $XAR, had its Reg D public token sale on the Republic platform on November 29, 2023, and is listed on Bybit, Gate, and MEXC.

Arcana Network (XAR) Resource

Official Website

Arcana Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Arcana Network (XAR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Arcana Network (XAR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Arcana Network.

Check the Arcana Network price prediction now!

XAR to Local Currencies

Arcana Network (XAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Arcana Network (XAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arcana Network (XAR)

How much is Arcana Network (XAR) worth today?
The live XAR price in USD is 0.00072286 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XAR to USD price?
The current price of XAR to USD is $ 0.00072286. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Arcana Network?
The market cap for XAR is $ 482.89K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XAR?
The circulating supply of XAR is 668.03M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XAR?
XAR achieved an ATH price of 1.52 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XAR?
XAR saw an ATL price of 0.00030654 USD.
What is the trading volume of XAR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XAR is -- USD.
Will XAR go higher this year?
XAR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XAR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:18:31 (UTC+8)

