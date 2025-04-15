What is ArbiPad (ARBI)

## What Is ArbiPad (ARBI)? ArbiPad — Next generation Arbitrum-zkSync based launchpad by Good Games Guild. ArbiPad is constructed as a bridge between the best crypto project and the global community, especially investors and community in the crypto sphere with transparency and a fair distribution system. ARBI is the native utility token that is used for: - To secure the IDO Allocation on ArbiPad, users have to stake their $ARBI. - Participating in ArbiPad Special Event — Free mint and Access to exclusive group. Unlock more benefits by holding $ARBI! - Incentive Rewards Program for Community ## How Many ARBI Tokens Are There in Circulation? There will 1,080,000,000 ARBI on the circulation of 10,000,000,000 ARBI of the total supply. ### Who Are the Founders of ARBIPAD? ArbiPad is built by Good Games Guild. Good Games Guild is a top guild project in the WEB3 space. As a top project, GGG has so many investors who were carefully selected based on their experience, knowledge, and understanding of the industry. Each of GGG's investors has a range of experience, including infrastructure, gaming, NFTs, DeFi, and some of the most respected global venture firms, such as Animoca, Chromia, OKEx NGC Ventures, Basics Capital, and many more. ### Where Can I Buy ARBIPAD (ARBI)? ARBI will be available on MEXC and Gate.io for upcoming token listing. And also ARBI will list on DEX, such as: Uniswap

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ArbiPad (ARBI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website