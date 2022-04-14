ArbiDoge (ADOGE) Tokenomics
Arbidoge is the first Dogecoin fork as well as the first native token to launch on the newly released Arbitrum network. We created transparent tokenomics for everyones benefit. While plenty of projects have intransparent tokenomics which are often not feasible, we kept things simple. Zero Tax. Zero Fee. Just like the original Dogecoin. This token serves as an homage to Dogecoin, as well as a means of acquiring a symbolic piece of the legendary SOV that Dogecoin is, through the power of Arbitrum and its seamless and inexpensive transacting process. Initial Liquidity was permanently burned, along with 20% of the total supply, forever, making Arbidoge a 100% safe investment.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ADOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ADOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ADOGE's tokenomics, explore ADOGE token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.