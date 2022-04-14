Araracoin (ARARA) Tokenomics
Araracoin (ARARA) is a BEP20 token designed to support wildlife conservation through blockchain technology. The project allocates 20% of its total supply and implements a transaction fee mechanism to fund environmental initiatives, creating a self-sustaining funding model for biodiversity preservation. Beyond direct funding, Araracoin incorporates decentralized governance, allowing ARARA holders to vote on conservation fund allocations, ensuring community-driven decision-making. The project also leverages memecoin appeal, using the macaw as a symbol to attract a broad audience while promoting environmental awareness. Built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), ARARA facilitates fast and low-cost transactions, while ensuring transparency and security through blockchain technology. The smart contract has been audited by CyberScope, reinforcing trust in its infrastructure.
Understanding the tokenomics of Araracoin (ARARA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARARA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARARA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
