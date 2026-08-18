ArAIstotle Price Today

The live ArAIstotle (FACY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current FACY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FACY.

ArAIstotle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 555,194, with a circulating supply of 772.19M FACY. During the last 24 hours, FACY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.082839, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FACY moved +0.42% in the last hour and -4.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 441.62K.

ArAIstotle (FACY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 555.19K$ 555.19K $ 555.19K Volume (24H) $ 441.62K$ 441.62K $ 441.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 718.99K$ 718.99K $ 718.99K Circulation Supply 772.19M 772.19M 772.19M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ArAIstotle is $ 555.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 441.62K. The circulating supply of FACY is 772.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 718.99K.