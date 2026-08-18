Arai Price Today

The live Arai (AA) price today is $ 0.01495824, with a 2.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current AA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01495824 per AA.

Arai currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,161,087, with a circulating supply of 144.50M AA. During the last 24 hours, AA traded between $ 0.01446067 (low) and $ 0.01702139 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.194897, while the all-time low was $ 0.00407646.

In short-term performance, AA moved -0.20% in the last hour and -9.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 558.94K.

Arai (AA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.16M$ 2.16M $ 2.16M Volume (24H) $ 558.94K$ 558.94K $ 558.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.96M$ 14.96M $ 14.96M Circulation Supply 144.50M 144.50M 144.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Arai is $ 2.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 558.94K. The circulating supply of AA is 144.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.96M.