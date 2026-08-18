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The live Aquabank bTether price today is 0.999068 USD.BUSDT market cap is 312,967 USD. Track real-time BUSDT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Aquabank bTether price today is 0.999068 USD.BUSDT market cap is 312,967 USD. Track real-time BUSDT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Aquabank bTether Logo

Aquabank bTether Price (BUSDT)

Unlisted

1 BUSDT to USD Live Price:

$0.997148
$0.997148$0.997148
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Aquabank bTether (BUSDT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:07:39 (UTC+8)

Aquabank bTether Price Today

The live Aquabank bTether (BUSDT) price today is $ 0.999068, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999068 per BUSDT.

Aquabank bTether currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 312,967, with a circulating supply of 313.19K BUSDT. During the last 24 hours, BUSDT traded between $ 0.996691 (low) and $ 1.002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.028, while the all-time low was $ 0.982483.

In short-term performance, BUSDT moved -0.07% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.48K.

Aquabank bTether (BUSDT) Market Information

$ 312.97K
$ 312.97K$ 312.97K

$ 38.48K
$ 38.48K$ 38.48K

$ 312.97K
$ 312.97K$ 312.97K

313.19K
313.19K 313.19K

313,186.129364
313,186.129364 313,186.129364

The current Market Cap of Aquabank bTether is $ 312.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.48K. The circulating supply of BUSDT is 313.19K, with a total supply of 313186.129364. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 312.97K.

Aquabank bTether Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.996691
$ 0.996691$ 0.996691
24H Low
$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002
24H High

$ 0.996691
$ 0.996691$ 0.996691

$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002

$ 1.028
$ 1.028$ 1.028

$ 0.982483
$ 0.982483$ 0.982483

-0.07%

-0.02%

+0.07%

+0.07%

Aquabank bTether (BUSDT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Aquabank bTether to USD was $ -0.000289536060863571.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aquabank bTether to USD was $ +0.0000240775.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aquabank bTether to USD was $ -0.0006207209.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aquabank bTether to USD was $ +0.0000001595109637.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000289536060863571-0.02%
30 Days$ +0.0000240775+0.00%
60 Days$ -0.0006207209-0.06%
90 Days$ +0.0000001595109637+0.00%

Price Prediction for Aquabank bTether

Aquabank bTether (BUSDT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BUSDT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Aquabank bTether (BUSDT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Aquabank bTether could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Aquabank bTether will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BUSDT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Aquabank bTether Price Prediction.

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Aquabank bTether (BUSDT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AquaBank EcosystemAvalanche EcosystemLP Tokens

About Aquabank bTether

What is the real-time price of Aquabank bTether today?

The live price of Aquabank bTether stands at £0.73619368965918300000, moving -0.02% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for BUSDT?

BUSDT has traded between £0.73444212480041475000 and £0.73835422317450000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Aquabank bTether showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is BUSDT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests BUSDT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Aquabank bTether?

With a market cap of £230619.26762899575000, Aquabank bTether is ranked #3695, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has BUSDT seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Aquabank bTether compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.75751311519300000, while the ATL is £0.72397252719276675000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence BUSDT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (313186.129364 tokens), category performance within LP Tokens,Avalanche Ecosystem,AquaBank Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aquabank bTether

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:07:39 (UTC+8)

Aquabank bTether (BUSDT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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