What is the real-time price of Aquabank bTether today?

The live price of Aquabank bTether stands at £0.73619368965918300000, moving -0.02% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for BUSDT?

BUSDT has traded between £0.73444212480041475000 and £0.73835422317450000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Aquabank bTether showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is BUSDT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests BUSDT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Aquabank bTether?

With a market cap of £230619.26762899575000, Aquabank bTether is ranked #3695, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has BUSDT seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Aquabank bTether compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.75751311519300000, while the ATL is £0.72397252719276675000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence BUSDT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (313186.129364 tokens), category performance within LP Tokens,Avalanche Ecosystem,AquaBank Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.