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The live Aquabank bCircle price today is 0.999171 USD.BUSDC market cap is 211,148 USD. Track real-time BUSDC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Aquabank bCircle price today is 0.999171 USD.BUSDC market cap is 211,148 USD. Track real-time BUSDC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Aquabank bCircle Logo

Aquabank bCircle Price (BUSDC)

Unlisted

1 BUSDC to USD Live Price:

$0.999176
$0.999176$0.999176
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:07:25 (UTC+8)

Aquabank bCircle Price Today

The live Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) price today is $ 0.999171, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999171 per BUSDC.

Aquabank bCircle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 211,148, with a circulating supply of 211.32K BUSDC. During the last 24 hours, BUSDC traded between $ 0.999066 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.031, while the all-time low was $ 0.984008.

In short-term performance, BUSDC moved -0.09% in the last hour and -0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 126.85K.

Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) Market Information

$ 211.15K
$ 211.15K$ 211.15K

$ 126.85K
$ 126.85K$ 126.85K

$ 211.15K
$ 211.15K$ 211.15K

211.32K
211.32K 211.32K

211,322.62901
211,322.62901 211,322.62901

The current Market Cap of Aquabank bCircle is $ 211.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 126.85K. The circulating supply of BUSDC is 211.32K, with a total supply of 211322.62901. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 211.15K.

Aquabank bCircle Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.999066
$ 0.999066$ 0.999066
24H Low
$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0
24H High

$ 0.999066
$ 0.999066$ 0.999066

$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0

$ 1.031
$ 1.031$ 1.031

$ 0.984008
$ 0.984008$ 0.984008

-0.09%

--

-0.11%

-0.11%

Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Aquabank bCircle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aquabank bCircle to USD was $ -0.0001678607.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aquabank bCircle to USD was $ -0.0001781521.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aquabank bCircle to USD was $ -0.0000000559140234.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0001678607-0.01%
60 Days$ -0.0001781521-0.01%
90 Days$ -0.0000000559140234-0.00%

Price Prediction for Aquabank bCircle

Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BUSDC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Aquabank bCircle could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Aquabank bCircle will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BUSDC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Aquabank bCircle Price Prediction.

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Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AquaBank EcosystemAvalanche EcosystemLP Tokens

About Aquabank bCircle

What is the current live price of Aquabank bCircle?

Aquabank bCircle is priced at £0.73626958834679475000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of £-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the BUSDC market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between £0.73619221589825850000 and £0.736880462250000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Aquabank bCircle's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #4073, supported by a market capitalization of £155590.83584316300000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 211322.62901 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Aquabank bCircle's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aquabank bCircle

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:07:25 (UTC+8)

Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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