Aquabank bCircle Price Today

The live Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) price today is $ 0.999171, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999171 per BUSDC.

Aquabank bCircle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 211,148, with a circulating supply of 211.32K BUSDC. During the last 24 hours, BUSDC traded between $ 0.999066 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.031, while the all-time low was $ 0.984008.

In short-term performance, BUSDC moved -0.09% in the last hour and -0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 126.85K.

Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 211.15K$ 211.15K $ 211.15K Volume (24H) $ 126.85K$ 126.85K $ 126.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 211.15K$ 211.15K $ 211.15K Circulation Supply 211.32K 211.32K 211.32K Total Supply 211,322.62901 211,322.62901 211,322.62901

The current Market Cap of Aquabank bCircle is $ 211.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 126.85K. The circulating supply of BUSDC is 211.32K, with a total supply of 211322.62901. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 211.15K.