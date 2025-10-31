Aptos Futures (APF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.18% Price Change (1D) -4.11% Price Change (7D) -4.13% Price Change (7D) -4.13%

Aptos Futures (APF) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, APF traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. APF's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, APF has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, -4.11% over 24 hours, and -4.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aptos Futures (APF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.24K$ 16.24K $ 16.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.07K$ 19.07K $ 19.07K Circulation Supply 851.89M 851.89M 851.89M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aptos Futures is $ 16.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APF is 851.89M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.07K.