aPriori Monad LST Price Today

The live aPriori Monad LST (APRMON) price today is $ 0.02279124, with a 4.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current APRMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02279124 per APRMON.

aPriori Monad LST currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 573,344, with a circulating supply of 25.19M APRMON. During the last 24 hours, APRMON traded between $ 0.02163153 (low) and $ 0.02359555 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03891943, while the all-time low was $ 0.01667793.

In short-term performance, APRMON moved +0.13% in the last hour and -3.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.15K.

aPriori Monad LST (APRMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 573.34K$ 573.34K $ 573.34K Volume (24H) $ 16.15K$ 16.15K $ 16.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 573.34K$ 573.34K $ 573.34K Circulation Supply 25.19M 25.19M 25.19M Total Supply 25,194,803.15431579 25,194,803.15431579 25,194,803.15431579

The current Market Cap of aPriori Monad LST is $ 573.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.15K. The circulating supply of APRMON is 25.19M, with a total supply of 25194803.15431579. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 573.34K.