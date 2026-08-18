AppLovin xStock Price Today

The live AppLovin xStock (APPX) price today is $ 310.86, with a 107.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current APPX to USD conversion rate is $ 310.86 per APPX.

AppLovin xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 382,296, with a circulating supply of 1.23K APPX. During the last 24 hours, APPX traded between $ 149.86 (low) and $ 317.89 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 744.68, while the all-time low was $ 149.85.

In short-term performance, APPX moved 0.00% in the last hour and -8.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.27K.

AppLovin xStock (APPX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 382.30K$ 382.30K $ 382.30K Volume (24H) $ 13.27K$ 13.27K $ 13.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 61.28M$ 61.28M $ 61.28M Circulation Supply 1.23K 1.23K 1.23K Total Supply 197,122.7793214158 197,122.7793214158 197,122.7793214158

The current Market Cap of AppLovin xStock is $ 382.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.27K. The circulating supply of APPX is 1.23K, with a total supply of 197122.7793214158. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.28M.