Apple Price Today

The live Apple (APPLE) price today is $ 0, with a 5.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current APPLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per APPLE.

Apple currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 31,318, with a circulating supply of 999.77M APPLE. During the last 24 hours, APPLE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00332199, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, APPLE moved +0.43% in the last hour and -1.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Apple (APPLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.32K$ 31.32K $ 31.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.32K$ 31.32K $ 31.32K Circulation Supply 999.77M 999.77M 999.77M Total Supply 999,769,207.764432 999,769,207.764432 999,769,207.764432

The current Market Cap of Apple is $ 31.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APPLE is 999.77M, with a total supply of 999769207.764432. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.32K.