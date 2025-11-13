APIX is a utility token powering AvaxPixel — a decentralized, real-time pixel-art canvas on the Avalanche blockchain. Users spend APIX to paint, overwrite, and defend pixels, turning digital expression into a competitive, collaborative game. A dynamic pricing algorithm governs pixel costs, while active contributors are rewarded through a Personal Paint Score (PPS) that determines token airdrops and leaderboard rankings. APIX creates a self-sustaining art economy where creativity, community engagement, and strategy directly translate into token utility and social recognition. With no pre-sale, no VC involvement, and a strong referral system, APIX aims to become the cultural engine of Web3 art, activism, and memetic expression.