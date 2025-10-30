APIX (APIX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00004419, 24H High $ 0.00004663
All Time High $ 0.00013727
Lowest Price $ 0.00004066
Price Change (1H) -0.31%
Price Change (1D) -3.91%
Price Change (7D) -21.95%

APIX (APIX) real-time price is $0.00004428. Over the past 24 hours, APIX traded between a low of $ 0.00004419 and a high of $ 0.00004663, showing active market volatility. APIX's all-time high price is $ 0.00013727, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004066.

In terms of short-term performance, APIX has changed by -0.31% over the past hour, -3.91% over 24 hours, and -21.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

APIX (APIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 434.36K
Volume (24H) --
Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 437.00K
Circulation Supply 9.83B
Total Supply 9,885,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of APIX is $ 434.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APIX is 9.83B, with a total supply of 9885000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 437.00K.