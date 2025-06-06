Apescreener is an AI Portfolio Advisor and tracker, which helps you build, grow, and liquidate your portfolio. Why Use ApeScreener? The reality is, 95% of traders lose money due to: - Poor risk management - Emotional trading - Lack of a consistent strategy ApeScreener’s emotionless AI addresses these issues by: - Identifying the best trades for you - Controlling risks effectively - Maximizing your profits ApeScreener helps you implement the following strategies: - Derisking: Achieve risk-free positions by systematically reducing exposure to assets. - Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Find the best entries and exits for your positions, allowing you to invest consistently over time. - Portfolio Rebalancing: Go against the herd and profit from market movements by regularly adjusting your asset allocation. This strategy helps you sell high and buy low.

Disclaimer

