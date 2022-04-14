Apes Go Bananas (AGB) Tokenomics

Apes Go Bananas (AGB) Information

AGB (Apes Go Bananas) is a community-driven meme coin inspired by the NFT communities of BAYC and HAPE. Our goal is to enhance liquidity and accessibility for BAYC and HAPE NFTs. With our innovative NFT prize pool concept, users have the opportunity to win exclusive collectibles by participating in AGB lotteries.

We believe that meme coins should go beyond their viral nature and incorporate meaningful financial practices. With this in mind, AGB introduces an innovative concept: the NFT prize pool.

By introducing this innovative mechanism, AGB creates an engaging and interactive experience for the community. It not only offers the chance to win exclusive NFTs but also supports the liquidity and growth of BAYC and HAPE.

Official Website:
https://agbcoin.com/

Apes Go Bananas (AGB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Apes Go Bananas (AGB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 79.11K
$ 79.11K$ 79.11K
Total Supply:
$ 819.20T
$ 819.20T$ 819.20T
Circulating Supply:
$ 819.20T
$ 819.20T$ 819.20T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 79.11K
$ 79.11K$ 79.11K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Apes Go Bananas (AGB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Apes Go Bananas (AGB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AGB tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AGB tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AGB's tokenomics, explore AGB token's live price!

AGB Price Prediction

Want to know where AGB might be heading? Our AGB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.