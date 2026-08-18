ApeBond Price Today

The live ApeBond (ABOND) price today is $ 0, with a 0,37% change over the past 24 hours. The current ABOND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ABOND.

ApeBond currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 146.976, with a circulating supply of 338,46M ABOND. During the last 24 hours, ABOND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,054057, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ABOND moved +%0,10 in the last hour and -%1,99 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13,91.

ApeBond (ABOND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 146,98K$ 146,98K $ 146,98K Volume (24H) $ 13,91$ 13,91 $ 13,91 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 152,02K$ 152,02K $ 152,02K Circulation Supply 338,46M 338,46M 338,46M Total Supply 350.080.760,46780473 350.080.760,46780473 350.080.760,46780473

The current Market Cap of ApeBond is $ 146,98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13,91. The circulating supply of ABOND is 338,46M, with a total supply of 350080760.46780473. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 152,02K.