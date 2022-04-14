Apartment (APARTMENT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Apartment (APARTMENT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Apartment (APARTMENT) Information 1 Apartment = 1 $Apartment Hedge homes, own Apartment. 🏢 Apartment is a decentralized cryptocurrency that connects real estate with blockchain. With 1 $Apartment equal to 1 Apartment, this token offers virtual real estate investment opportunities, utilizing blockchain for transparency and security. As the "House coin" trend grows, Apartment allows users to participate in the real estate market with decentralization, community governance, and future-focused digital assets. Official Website: https://apartmentsol.vip Buy APARTMENT Now!

Apartment (APARTMENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Apartment (APARTMENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.25K $ 4.25K $ 4.25K Total Supply: $ 99,975.28T $ 99,975.28T $ 99,975.28T Circulating Supply: $ 99,975.28T $ 99,975.28T $ 99,975.28T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.25K $ 4.25K $ 4.25K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Apartment (APARTMENT) price

Apartment (APARTMENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Apartment (APARTMENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APARTMENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APARTMENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APARTMENT's tokenomics, explore APARTMENT token's live price!

APARTMENT Price Prediction Want to know where APARTMENT might be heading? Our APARTMENT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See APARTMENT token's Price Prediction now!

