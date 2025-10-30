Anzens USDA (USDA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.963453 $ 0.963453 $ 0.963453 24H Low $ 1.039 $ 1.039 $ 1.039 24H High 24H Low $ 0.963453$ 0.963453 $ 0.963453 24H High $ 1.039$ 1.039 $ 1.039 All Time High $ 1.11$ 1.11 $ 1.11 Lowest Price $ 0.529751$ 0.529751 $ 0.529751 Price Change (1H) +0.33% Price Change (1D) +1.88% Price Change (7D) -1.79% Price Change (7D) -1.79%

Anzens USDA (USDA) real-time price is $1.002. Over the past 24 hours, USDA traded between a low of $ 0.963453 and a high of $ 1.039, showing active market volatility. USDA's all-time high price is $ 1.11, while its all-time low price is $ 0.529751.

In terms of short-term performance, USDA has changed by +0.33% over the past hour, +1.88% over 24 hours, and -1.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Anzens USDA (USDA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.11M$ 10.11M $ 10.11M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.11M$ 10.11M $ 10.11M Circulation Supply 10.08M 10.08M 10.08M Total Supply 10,081,677.0 10,081,677.0 10,081,677.0

The current Market Cap of Anzens USDA is $ 10.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDA is 10.08M, with a total supply of 10081677.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.11M.