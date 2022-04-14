Anzen Staked USDz (SUSDZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Anzen Staked USDz (SUSDZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Anzen Staked USDz (SUSDZ) Information sUSDz is the staked representation of Anzen USDz. USDz holders must stake in order to earn yield backed by Real World Assets. This base reward yield is uncorrelated to crypto markets so the value of the rewards isn't affected during bear markets. Official Website: https://anzen.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.anzen.finance/ Buy SUSDZ Now!

Anzen Staked USDz (SUSDZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Anzen Staked USDz (SUSDZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.34M $ 5.34M $ 5.34M Total Supply: $ 4.18M $ 4.18M $ 4.18M Circulating Supply: $ 4.18M $ 4.18M $ 4.18M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.34M $ 5.34M $ 5.34M All-Time High: $ 1.4 $ 1.4 $ 1.4 All-Time Low: $ 0.898102 $ 0.898102 $ 0.898102 Current Price: $ 1.28 $ 1.28 $ 1.28 Learn more about Anzen Staked USDz (SUSDZ) price

Anzen Staked USDz (SUSDZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Anzen Staked USDz (SUSDZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUSDZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUSDZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUSDZ's tokenomics, explore SUSDZ token's live price!

SUSDZ Price Prediction Want to know where SUSDZ might be heading? Our SUSDZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SUSDZ token's Price Prediction now!

