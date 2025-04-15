Anzen is the creator of USDz, a stablecoin backed by a diversified RWA portfolio, allowing users to mitigate volatility and earn rewards through all market cycles. Anzen's USDz products are currently listed and being actively used throughout Defi. https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/anzen-usdz https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/anzen-staked-usdz Staked USDz earns uncorrelated (no crypto exposure), non-cyclical yields from senior positions in middle market credit. Anzen is able to source oversubscribed deals with market-leading risk adjusted returns by leveraging a deep network of relationships built from the founding team’s 10+ yr of experience as capital allocators and asset managers. Anzen is backed by Circle Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Frax Finance, Tribe Capital, Infinity Ventures, and several other leading VCs and angels.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.