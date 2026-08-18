Anyspend Price Today

The live Anyspend (ANY) price today is $ 0.02456493, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02456493 per ANY.

Anyspend currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,404,284, with a circulating supply of 220.00M ANY. During the last 24 hours, ANY traded between $ 0.02439925 (low) and $ 0.02479449 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.262432, while the all-time low was $ 0.02177347.

In short-term performance, ANY moved -- in the last hour and +0.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.37.

Anyspend (ANY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.40M$ 5.40M $ 5.40M Volume (24H) $ 1.37$ 1.37 $ 1.37 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.56M$ 24.56M $ 24.56M Circulation Supply 220.00M 220.00M 220.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Anyspend is $ 5.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.37. The circulating supply of ANY is 220.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.56M.