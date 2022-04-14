Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG) Information

Anti Rug Agent is made to analyze coins submitted by users and give them a score and analysis on its probability to be a scam/rug. The score is based on different criterias : snipers, top 10 holders % count, age, liquidity, etc.

The goal is to protect investors, especially beginners, to fall in the hands of the wrong projects.

We will also help more experienced investors with our premium features, for a more in depth analysis of each tokens requested.