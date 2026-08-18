Anon Inu Price Today

The live Anon Inu (AINU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AINU.

Anon Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 488,611, with a circulating supply of 501.01T AINU. During the last 24 hours, AINU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AINU moved -- in the last hour and +0.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Anon Inu (AINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 488.61K$ 488.61K $ 488.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 488.63K$ 488.63K $ 488.63K Circulation Supply 501.01T 501.01T 501.01T Total Supply 501,004,614,824,063.9 501,004,614,824,063.9 501,004,614,824,063.9

The current Market Cap of Anon Inu is $ 488.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AINU is 501.01T, with a total supply of 501004614824063.9. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 488.63K.