Anome Price Today

The live Anome (ANOME) price today is $ 0.01702137, with a 2.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANOME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01702137 per ANOME.

Anome currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 510,158, with a circulating supply of 30.00M ANOME. During the last 24 hours, ANOME traded between $ 0.01664021 (low) and $ 0.01745953 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.198258, while the all-time low was $ 0.00734374.

In short-term performance, ANOME moved -0.41% in the last hour and -0.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 295.30K.

Anome (ANOME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 510.16K$ 510.16K $ 510.16K Volume (24H) $ 295.30K$ 295.30K $ 295.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.01M$ 17.01M $ 17.01M Circulation Supply 30.00M 30.00M 30.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Anome is $ 510.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 295.30K. The circulating supply of ANOME is 30.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.01M.