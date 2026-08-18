Annika Price Today

The live Annika (ANI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ANI.

Annika currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,164, with a circulating supply of 850.92M ANI. During the last 24 hours, ANI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANI moved +0.43% in the last hour and -1.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Annika (ANI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.16K$ 23.16K $ 23.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.50K$ 24.50K $ 24.50K Circulation Supply 850.92M 850.92M 850.92M Total Supply 899,915,365.45425 899,915,365.45425 899,915,365.45425

The current Market Cap of Annika is $ 23.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANI is 850.92M, with a total supply of 899915365.45425. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.50K.