Anita Max Wynn Price Today

The live Anita Max Wynn (WYNN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current WYNN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WYNN.

Anita Max Wynn currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 75,241, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M WYNN. During the last 24 hours, WYNN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.084088, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WYNN moved +0.43% in the last hour and -0.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Anita Max Wynn (WYNN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 75.24K$ 75.24K $ 75.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 75.24K$ 75.24K $ 75.24K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,999.0 999,999,999.0 999,999,999.0

The current Market Cap of Anita Max Wynn is $ 75.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WYNN is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.24K.