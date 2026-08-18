ANITA Price Today

The live ANITA (ANITA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANITA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ANITA.

ANITA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 684,433, with a circulating supply of 999.92M ANITA. During the last 24 hours, ANITA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00881417, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANITA moved +0.08% in the last hour and +8.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 94.68.

ANITA (ANITA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 684.43K$ 684.43K $ 684.43K Volume (24H) $ 94.68$ 94.68 $ 94.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 684.43K$ 684.43K $ 684.43K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,922,709.741 999,922,709.741 999,922,709.741

The current Market Cap of ANITA is $ 684.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 94.68. The circulating supply of ANITA is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999922709.741. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 684.43K.