Animus Price Today

The live Animus (ANIMUS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANIMUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ANIMUS.

Animus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,568.49, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ANIMUS. During the last 24 hours, ANIMUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00806966, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANIMUS moved -- in the last hour and -2.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Animus (ANIMUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.57K$ 10.57K $ 10.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.57K$ 10.57K $ 10.57K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Animus is $ 10.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANIMUS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.57K.