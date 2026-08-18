Which blockchain network does ANI Token run on?

ANI Token operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ANI?

The token is priced at £0.0019835790411122850000, marking a price movement of 0.10% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does ANI Token belong to?

ANI Token falls under the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Hydra Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare ANI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of ANI Token?

Its market capitalization is £189559.55139196350000, placing the asset at rank #3890. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ANI is currently circulating?

There are 95566087.32725431 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for ANI Token today?

Over the past day, ANI generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, ANI Token fluctuated between £0.0019438022337600300000 and £0.0019855907247742275000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.