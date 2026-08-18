Ani Grok Companion Price Today

The live Ani Grok Companion (ANI) price today is $ 0, with a 151.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ANI.

Ani Grok Companion currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 594,441, with a circulating supply of 999.92M ANI. During the last 24 hours, ANI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.087073, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANI moved +9.37% in the last hour and +154.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.98M.

Ani Grok Companion (ANI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 594.44K$ 594.44K $ 594.44K Volume (24H) $ 4.98M$ 4.98M $ 4.98M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 594.44K$ 594.44K $ 594.44K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,917,012.371746 999,917,012.371746 999,917,012.371746

The current Market Cap of Ani Grok Companion is $ 594.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.98M. The circulating supply of ANI is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999917012.371746. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 594.44K.