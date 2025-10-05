ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00332667 $ 0.00332667 $ 0.00332667 24H Low $ 0.00382663 $ 0.00382663 $ 0.00382663 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00332667$ 0.00332667 $ 0.00332667 24H High $ 0.00382663$ 0.00382663 $ 0.00382663 All Time High $ 0.01037575$ 0.01037575 $ 0.01037575 Lowest Price $ 0.0008454$ 0.0008454 $ 0.0008454 Price Change (1H) +0.25% Price Change (1D) +12.97% Price Change (7D) +10.46% Price Change (7D) +10.46%

ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) real-time price is $0.0038257. Over the past 24 hours, ANGL traded between a low of $ 0.00332667 and a high of $ 0.00382663, showing active market volatility. ANGL's all-time high price is $ 0.01037575, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0008454.

In terms of short-term performance, ANGL has changed by +0.25% over the past hour, +12.97% over 24 hours, and +10.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ANGL TOKEN (ANGL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 822.54K$ 822.54K $ 822.54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.83M$ 3.83M $ 3.83M Circulation Supply 215.00M 215.00M 215.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ANGL TOKEN is $ 822.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANGL is 215.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.83M.