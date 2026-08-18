Andy on SOL Price Today

The live Andy on SOL (ANDY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANDY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ANDY.

Andy on SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 51,082, with a circulating supply of 945.99M ANDY. During the last 24 hours, ANDY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.051211, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANDY moved -- in the last hour and +3.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Andy on SOL (ANDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.08K$ 51.08K $ 51.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.08K$ 51.08K $ 51.08K Circulation Supply 945.99M 945.99M 945.99M Total Supply 945,989,548.055281 945,989,548.055281 945,989,548.055281

The current Market Cap of Andy on SOL is $ 51.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANDY is 945.99M, with a total supply of 945989548.055281. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.08K.